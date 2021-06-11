Robin Williams' Son Zak and Wife Olivia June Welcome Daughter Zola: 'One Laid Back Little Girl'

Zak Williams' baby girl has arrived!

The 38-year-old - who is the eldest child of late actor/comedian Robin Williams - and his wife Olivia June have welcomed their second baby, daughter Zola June, they announced on Instagram Thursday. The pair are also parents to 2-year-old son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement.

"Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams!" Williams wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of his family's new addition. One shot included Mickey holding his new sister, and another snap showed the entire family smiling for the camera.

Zak continued, "Since joining us, she's getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!"

Zak didn't share details or Zola's birth date, but June revealed on her Instagram Story that the little one was born in the end of May. Sharing a video taking a walk with both kids, June wrote, "2.5 weeks into being a mom of two. And my nanny is [out] for a few days. But. I think I got this?!!?"

June revealed her pregnancy news on Christmas, sharing a family photo in matching pajamas and debuting her baby bump on Instagram.

"We are thrilled to use the excuse of Christmas jammies to announce that @zakpym and I are expecting a baby girl to turn us into a family of four (six if you count our fur children) this May 2021!" she wrote alongside the photos.

In a May 12 Instagram post, June said she hopes her baby girl will "continue on the legacy of the fierce, smart, ambitious, and creative women that came before her" in her family, sharing photos with her mother and grandmother.

In a Mother's Day tribute to June, Zak wrote on Instagram that she is "the BEST MOM a boy could ask for" and that he and Mickey "love you so!" She replied in the comment section, "Awe love you guys more than everything. ❤️❤️"

Zak married June in October in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends at the the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Williams met June, who is a co-founder of their new company PYM, four years prior when he was going through a tough time following the death of his father in 2014.

"I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay," Williams wrote at the time on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair on their happy day.