World's Greatest Dad! Robin Williams' Son Zak Welcomes Son McLaurin Clement

Zak Williams is a dad!

The oldest child of the late Robin Williams welcomed a son with fiancée Olivia June on Wednesday, May 22, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing family photos taken by Robin’s daughter Zelda Williams.

McLaurin Clement Williams — whose first name was Robin’s middle name — arrived weighing 8 lbs. and measuring 20½ inches. The couple will call him Mickey for short.

Zak, 36, is a mental-health advocate, entrepreneur and Angel investor, while June is the CEO of the women’s-empowerment and community app Hey! VINA and a tech-startup founder. Mickey is the first child for both.

The happy news comes almost five years after Williams died of suicide at the age of 63.

Aside from Zak and Zelda, 29, the Hook actor was dad to son Cody, 27.

Zak — whose mom is Williams’ first wife, Valerie Velardi — is one of several loved ones who spoke to PEOPLE about the late Oscar winner’s lasting impact and his legacy of compassion and generosity.

“I miss him all the time,” he said in a December 2014 cover story for PEOPLE.

Honoring his father’s spirit of giving back has been comforting, said Zak, who was volunteering at a local prison at the time. “It’s through helping others that I’ve begun to heal,” he told PEOPLE.