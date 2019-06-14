Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Raves About Being a Proud 'Auntie' to Newborn Nephew Mickey

Zelda Williams is one proud aunt.

The middle child and only daughter of the late Robin Williams couldn’t resist sharing her outpouring of love for the newest member of the Williams family on Instagram this week, posting photos of her brother Zak’s newborn son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement and congratulating the couple.

“News is finally out: I’m an auntie!” Zelda, 29, captioned her post, adding a baby-bottle emoji. “Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already ♥️”

“Big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer,” she joked, “and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory!”

A rep for Zak, 36, told PEOPLE exclusively on Wednesday that he and his fiancée Olivia June had welcomed their first child together on May 22. The couple also shared a pair of family photos, taken by Zelda.

Baby Mickey — whose given first name, McLaurin, was Robin’s middle name — would have been the late Good Will Hunting Oscar winner’s first grandchild.

Zak is a mental-health advocate, entrepreneur and Angel investor, while June is the CEO of the women’s-empowerment and community app Hey! VINA and a tech-startup founder. Mickey is the first child for both.

Zelda has been somewhat open on social media about how she has dealt with losing her famous father, who died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63.

“Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” she captioned a father-daughter photo in July 2018, two days before what would have been Robin’s 67th birthday.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that,” the actress said, tagging a few organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Reeve Foundation.

Aside from Zak and Zelda, the What Dreams May Come actor was also dad to son Cody, 27.