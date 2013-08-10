Robin Thicke's Son Wants To Be Just Like Him

Like father like son? It sure seems that way to Paula Patton.

The 2 Guns star tells PEOPLE that little Julian Fuego, her 3-year-old son with Robin Thicke, is following in the singer’s footsteps.

“He’s an extrovert and he wants to be just like Daddy,” she says. “He sings and makes up his own songs. He’s got a song called ‘Pop Song.’ It’s all choruses. He certainly got the gift from Daddy.”

The couple, who met as teenagers, are having the best summer ever: Her action movie 2 Guns topped the box office and her Grammy-winning hubby scored his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard chart this week with Blurred Lines.

Patton, 37, says the couple’s strong marriage has a lot to do with their success.

“We both act as each other’s inspiration,” she admits. “If I’m working really hard and training, he’s hitting the gym with me harder. We are competitive with each other in a weird and cute way, but we are always there for each other and proud no matter what.”

So when her husband of eight years filmed a controversial music video for his hit “Blurred Lines” using topless models, Patton – who’s appeared in a few of Thicke’s videos, albeit with most of her clothes on – was understanding about it.

“It’s part of the job and part of the deal,” she says. “We both know this is what we’ve been working so hard for and for these moments. Of course, it’s a little bit uncomfortable. It’s somebody who you love and you have to share them in that moment, but we understand it’s not real. We love each other and have complete trust.”

Besides, Thicke felt the same way about his wife’s steamy sex scene with Denzel Washington in 2 Guns.