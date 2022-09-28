Robin Thicke Says Son Julian, 12, Is a Talented Singer and Plays Guitar: 'He's Got the Gift'

Robin Thicke shares son Julian, 12, with ex-wife Paula Patton

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 02:22 PM
iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Robin Thicke has a little musician on his hands.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday, Thicke opened up about how son Julian, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, has "got the gift" when it comes to music.

Thicke says that Julian "started singing from a very young age," adding, "I would give him whatever little pointers I could."

"He's a natural singer and he just got a lead part in the middle school play," the "Lost Without You" singer continues, noting Julian will play Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

After sharing a clip of Julian skillfully singing "Happy Birthday," Thicke notes that he wants his son to "write his own songs" now that he's started "playing a little guitar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's really his journey and his life," the proud dad shares. "I more encourage him to be himself and love himself."

In addition to Julian, Thicke is also dad to son Luca Patrick, 21 months, and daughters Lola, 3, and Mia, 4, who he shares with April Love Geary.

Speaking with Extra in early 2021, Thicke discussed getting help for his co-parenting relationship with Patton after their 2014 split, noting that in the aftermath the "bickering" between the two was making the situation hard to navigate.

"We used co-parenting couples therapy, and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us," he revealed. "And our son is thriving."

Robin Thicke
April Love Geary/Instagram

Thicke added, "Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times … figured it out, and your son is thriving because of it."

The Blurred Lines singer previously told PEOPLE in February's first-ever Love Issue about how his parenting dynamic with Patton has changed in the past seven years.

"Time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person," he said of the Traffik actress.

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore,' " he added. "We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."

Related Articles
robin thicke
Robin Thicke Reveals He and Ex-Wife Paula Patton Went to 'Co-Parenting Couples Therapy' After 2014 Split
iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals
Robin Thicke Earns 'Cool' Points for Getting Son a Photo with Megan Thee Stallion at iHeartRadio Music Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 08: Mark Ballas and BC Jean arrive to the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 8, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Who Is Mark Ballas' Wife? All About BC Jean
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Will Smith's 3 Children: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Asks Critics of His Family to Direct 'Cynicism Towards Me' After Welcoming Baby No. 9
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Shares the Life Advice He Gives His Kids: 'Pick a Path That You're Going to Love'
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
Michael Bublé and son
Michael Bublé Says It's 'Hard to Go' on Tour While Sharing Sweet Snap Playing Piano with Son Noah
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on Balancing Parenting and Football: 'You Can't Stop Your Life Even Though Sports Is Happening'
Robin Thicke and son Julian
Watch Robin Thicke's Son Julian, 11, Show Off His Impressive Vocals with Choir Solo
Britney Spears and her sons at Disneyland, Kevin Federline
Britney Spears' Son Jayden, 15, Shares His Hopes to Repair Relationship: 'This Can Be Fixed'
Sean Lowe holding daughter Mia as she holds onto a large rose
Sean Lowe Makes a 'Bachelor' Joke in Photo Giving Daughter Mia a Rose: 'I've Still Got It!'
Britney Spears, sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California
All About Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her on Set of 'Blurred Lines' Video in New Book: Report
robin thicke
Robin Thicke Says He and Ex Paula Patton 'Have Never Been Better' 7 Years After Contentious Divorce