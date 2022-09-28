Robin Thicke Says Son Julian, 12, Is a Talented Singer and Plays Guitar: 'He's Got the Gift'

Robin Thicke has a little musician on his hands.

Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday, Thicke opened up about how son Julian, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, has "got the gift" when it comes to music.

Thicke says that Julian "started singing from a very young age," adding, "I would give him whatever little pointers I could."

"He's a natural singer and he just got a lead part in the middle school play," the "Lost Without You" singer continues, noting Julian will play Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

After sharing a clip of Julian skillfully singing "Happy Birthday," Thicke notes that he wants his son to "write his own songs" now that he's started "playing a little guitar."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's really his journey and his life," the proud dad shares. "I more encourage him to be himself and love himself."

In addition to Julian, Thicke is also dad to son Luca Patrick, 21 months, and daughters Lola, 3, and Mia, 4, who he shares with April Love Geary.

Speaking with Extra in early 2021, Thicke discussed getting help for his co-parenting relationship with Patton after their 2014 split, noting that in the aftermath the "bickering" between the two was making the situation hard to navigate.

"We used co-parenting couples therapy, and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us," he revealed. "And our son is thriving."

April Love Geary/Instagram

Thicke added, "Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times … figured it out, and your son is thriving because of it."

The Blurred Lines singer previously told PEOPLE in February's first-ever Love Issue about how his parenting dynamic with Patton has changed in the past seven years.

"Time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person," he said of the Traffik actress.

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore,' " he added. "We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."