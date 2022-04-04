Watch Robin Thicke's Son Julian, 11, Show Off His Impressive Vocals with Choir Solo

Robin Thicke shared an Instagram video of his son Julian Fuego, 11, singing lead in a performance of Sara Bareilles’ “Little Voice”

Julian Fuego is on fire!

On Saturday, Robin Thicke shared an Instagram video of his 11-year-old son following in his footsteps with some powerhouse vocals. In the clip, Julian is on stage with a choir, impressively singing the lead in a cover of Sara Bareilles' "Little Voice."

"My son Julian Fuego Thicke!" the "Blurred Lines" singer, 45, captioned the video.

Many of Thicke's followers raved in the comments about Julian's voice, writing, "Like father like son," and "He has so much range and control at such a young age!!!!! Well done papa!!!! #legacy"

Thicke is often sharing his love for music with Julian. Last year, the father-son duo attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards together, where the two raved about the celebrities they ran into on the red carpet.

Julian told Entertainment Tonight that it was "really fun" being able to see Elton John's dressing room and take photos with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. But the standout moment was when Thicke got his son a photo with Megan Thee Stallion.

"Very cool. My mom and dad go right up there," Julian said in the interview while raising his hand up high. "Yeah, tonight I'm up with Mom now," Thicke laughed, referring to ex-wife Paula Patton.

The singer, who called his son "my inspiration" on Instagram, also shared that Julian had a lot of input in the look he wore on the red carpet.

"He did his talent show last Friday at school...and he wore a red suit for his talent show. He did George Michael's 'Freedom' and it was amazing. He had a dance break and a soulful finish," Thicke told Entertainment Tonight.