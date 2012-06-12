Robin Thicke: No More Kids Any Time Soon!

"We're not planning to have more kids any time soon," Thicke, 35, tells PEOPLE. "It's hard enough to balance things the way they are. I don't want to throw another child into the mix right now."

Robin Thicke raved about the blessing it is to have son Julian Fuego in his life — but for now, one child is all he and wife Paula Patton can handle.

With his new show Duets in full swing, Thicke wishes he could devote more attention to Julian.

“The show is really taking time away from my kid,” he explains. “I try to have him come to the set if I can, and I spend a couple of hours with him. He’s been in my dressing room, playing with Play-Doh. I really love when I’m with him.”



“We just haven’t had a lot of time to spend together,” he adds. “That’s one of the sacrifices you have to make in this business, unfortunately, you know?”

Although both Thicke and Patton have time-consuming careers, they constantly communicate to keep their marriage strong and to give their son a happy home life.

“You can keep sweeping stuff under the rug, but until you really tell each other how you feel about stuff, you really can’t get past anything,” Thicke says. “Even though the truth hurts sometimes, we try to be painfully honest with each other. We try to help each other.”

Calling Patton, 36, an “incredibly strong and brilliant woman,” the R&B crooner — whose latest album Love After War was released in December — says, “I hope I can be as strong and brilliant as she is. She’s the most incredible person I’ve ever met, and I always knew it.”

Aside from his regular gigs, Thicke will serenade the crowd when he takes the stage at the Playboy Jazz Festival on June 17 at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I love Playboy and I love jazz,” he says with a laugh. “Those are two of my favorite things, so put them together and it sounds like a good time for everyone.”