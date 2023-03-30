Robin Thicke Enjoys Trip to Legoland with All Four of His Kids — See the Family Photo!

The singer and his four kids visited the new LEGO version of Petco Park in Miniland San Diego at the LEGOLAND California Resort

Published on March 30, 2023 09:10 AM
Singer Robin Thicke on a visit to Legoland California on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Robin Thicke is enjoying quality time with all of his little ones!

On Saturday, the "Blurred Lines" artist, 46, visited the LEGOLAND California Resort with all four of his kids, where the group snapped a sweet photo at the new LEGO version of Petco Park in Miniland San Diego.

Thicke and his kids posed standing amid the miniature stadium as son Julian, 12, threw his arms up in the air and the musician held his youngest, son Luca Patrick, 2, while daughters Lola, 4, and Mia, 5, stood next to the boys.

The "Lost Without You" singer shares Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton and his other three children with wife April Love Geary.

Singer Robin Thicke on a visit to Legoland California on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Thicke opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about how being a dad "has fed my soul" — particularly since the 2016 death of his own dad, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke.

Fatherhood "brought me back," he said. "I think probably when I lost my father, it's no coincidence that I've had three children in the last few years … because that's how big that hole is."

"I remember a friend of his and mine said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was. He was the big tree," he continued.

"Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and I've got to secure my roots and I've got to protect everybody that he was protecting also," added Thicke. "For me, it's a job that I'm very happy to do, and every day I try to make him proud of me."

