Spotted: Robin Thicke Totes His Tot
Robin Thicke totes son Julian Fuego, 17 months, while running errands on Monday.
Day out with dad!
Robin Thicke gives son Julian Fuego, 17 months, a lift while running errands on Monday.
Wife Paula Patton says that her baby boy with the singer, 34, “looks just like my husband.”
“He’s blond, he has blue eyes … everybody’s like, ‘Did you have anything to do with this?'” she jokes.
“Every day I’m like, ‘He’s going to get blacker. Look, a tan is coming in, the hair is curlier — I’m telling you!'”
