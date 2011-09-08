Spotted: Robin Thicke Totes His Tot

Robin Thicke totes son Julian Fuego, 17 months, while running errands on Monday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:20 PM
Day out with dad!

Robin Thicke gives son Julian Fuego, 17 months, a lift while running errands on Monday.

Wife Paula Patton says that her baby boy with the singer, 34, “looks just like my husband.”

“He’s blond, he has blue eyes … everybody’s like, ‘Did you have anything to do with this?'” she jokes.

“Every day I’m like, ‘He’s going to get blacker. Look, a tan is coming in, the hair is curlier — I’m telling you!'”

