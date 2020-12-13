"I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head," Robin Thicke wrote

Robin Thicke Honors Late Father Alan Thicke on Anniversary of His Death, Two Days After Son's Birth

Robin Thicke is remembering his late father, Alan Thicke, on the four-year anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, the singer, 43, shared a photo on Instagram of himself sleeping next to his newborn son, Luca Patrick, and wrote an emotional tribute to his father, who died in 2016.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me," The Masked Singer star wrote. "I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad."

Thicke recently became a father of three, after his fiancée April Love Geary gave birth to their third child on Friday.

The new addition joins their daughters Mia Love, 2½, and Lola Alain, 21 months. Thicke is also dad to 10-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Geary announced the birth on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. On Saturday, Thicke shared a photo of him holding his baby boy, revealing that he and Geary have finally made it back home from the hospital.

"Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!! Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing," he wrote. "I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!"

Since giving birth, Geary has shared several photos of baby Luca on her Instagram stories, including some cuddly snaps of the newborn with his two older sisters.

The mother of three also shared a hilarious TikTok video participating in the viral trend using Megan Thee Stallion's "Girls in the Hood," which sees users make comedic clips to the lyric, "I can't talk right now, I'm doing hot girl s---."

In Geary's video, she shows herself preparing a postpartum perineum irrigation bottle, as well as padded underwear. She captioned the clip, "Real hot mom s---."

In one of her Instagram Story posts, Geary raved about her "angel" Luca, and how he "did so well for his first night home."

"He let mama sleep, he barely made a peep when he was hungry," she said. "Just the best boy already. The best new roommate."