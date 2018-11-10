Robin Thicke Visits Late Father Alan's Grave with Son Julian and Daughter Mia: 'Count Your Blessings'

Robin Thicke is remembering his late father Alan Thicke.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 41, took his two children, son Julian Fuego and daughter Mia Love, to the Growing Pain star’s grave and shared a photo of the emotional moment on Instagram Friday.

In the image, Julian, 8, can be seen kneeling down and placing several sunflowers around the edge of Alan’s gravestone while Mia, 8 months, sat on a blanket nearby. A bouquet of white and red flowers are also were placed near the stone.

“Went to visit Grandpa,” Thicke captioned the image. “Count your blessings!”

Thicke shares Julian with his first wife, Paula Patton. He and current girlfriend April Love Geary share Mia and also have a baby on the way.

Alan Thicke (left) and Robin Thicke Charley Gallay/WireImage

The four-time Grammy nominee has been vocal about his close relationship with his late father, who died in December 2016 from a heart attack at the age of 69.

After his passing, Robin remembered his dad on Instagram and wrote, “He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let’s all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son.”

Although his death was unexpected, the musician told the Los Angeles Times that he had spent time with his father just days earlier, during which he shared his great love and respect for the actor. “I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him,” Robin shared.

He also added that Alan was “the greatest man I ever met” and said of his passing: “The good thing was that he was beloved and he had closure.”

Alan Thicke Cindy Ord/Getty Images

And just recently, Robin opened up about his father’s passing at a Television Critics Association panel and the impact it had on his personal and professional life.

“My father passed a couple years ago and I’ve finally realized how much I am comfortable in my own skin, just being myself,” the singer said. “If I’m going to go on television, as long as I get to be myself, I don’t have to criticize or hurt people’s feelings because I’m not comfortable with that.”

Thicke also took a moment to reflect on his journey over the past few years, tying the joys and hardships he’s experienced to his newfound sense of clarity, growth and creativity.

“So many things are inspiring my new music. My father passing, I’ve been through a divorce, I have a new baby. … When you’re starting you have this blind confidence,” he said, “Once you get a little older, where I’m at now, you really just start to appreciate everything that you have instead of worrying about what you don’t.”