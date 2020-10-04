Robin Thicke and Fiancée April Love Geary Expecting Third Child, Mom-to-Be Shows Off Baby Bump

The baby on the way will join Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's daughters Lola, 19 months, and Mia, 2½, plus the singer's 10-year-old son Julian

Another Thicke baby is on the way.

Robin Thicke and his fiancée, model April Love Geary, are expecting their third child together and the "Blurred Lines" singer's fourth total.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a beach photo. "Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant... again. 🤍We love consistency!" she wrote.

The baby on the way will join Thicke, 43, and Geary's daughters Lola Alain, 19 months, and Mia Love, 2½, plus the singer's 10-year-old son Julian Fuego, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thicke and Geary, 25, got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, two months before Lola was born. The four-time Grammy nominee and Geary started dating in the months following his separation from Patton in February 2014.

The couple celebrated their anniversary in September, with Geary sharing a five-minute photo and video montage to her Instagram feed that chronicled her and The Masked Singer judge's last six years together.

"Omg SIX years, two babies, one burned down house and one less appendix between us 😂," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I love you so much and I couldn't imagine my life without you."

"You're the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I'm rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you're truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before," Geary added. "Forever & always ♥️ @robinthicke."

Geary has been open about the ups and downs of parenting since becoming a first-time mom in February 2018, from breastfeeding, embracing her postpartum body and handling mom-shamers. In May of last year, the soon-to-be mother of three also shared her abortion story to explain how she can be a parent and also be pro-choice.

"I've been getting a bunch of DMs saying things like 'how could you support abortion when you're a mother yourself' so this is MY body, MY body after having an abortion in 2014, a miscarriage in 2017, delivering a baby in 2018 and 2019," Geary wrote, along with a photo of her stomach. "I'm glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment."

The model's post came days after several state lawmakers passed restrictive bills that effectively banned abortion. And Geary said that she wants all women to be able to decide for themselves: "It's scary to think that women won't be able to choose to abort if that's what they want/what's necessary."