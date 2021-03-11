Robin Thicke Reveals He and Ex-Wife Paula Patton Went to ‘Co-Parenting Couples Therapy’ After 2014 Split

Robin Thicke and his ex-wife Paula Patton previously attended therapy sessions for the sake of their son Julian, 10, following their split.

Before their 2014 divorce, Thicke, 44, and Patton, 45, were initially "bickering" a lot and it affected their co-parenting, Thicke, 44, told Extra on Wednesday.

"And then we used co-parenting couples therapy, and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us," he revealed. "And our son is thriving."

Thicke added, "Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times … figured it out, and your son is thriving because of it."

The Blurred Lines singer previously told PEOPLE in February's first-ever Love Issue about how his parenting dynamic with Patton has changed in the past seven years.

"Time heals those wounds, and she's an incredible person," he said of the Traffik actress.

"Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, 'It's not about us anymore,' " he added. "We're very lucky the way everything has worked out."

Thicke and Patton first met as teens at an under-21 hip-hop club in Los Angeles and wed in 2005.

After 21 years together and almost nine years of marriage, Patton filed for divorce in 2014.

The actress alleged infidelity, physical abuse and drug abuse was the cause for their split as they battled in court over their son. (Thicke has denied the cheating and abuse allegations.)

Now, the once-contentious exes "have never been better" thanks to a solid system of "communication" and "transparency," he told PEOPLE.

Thicke added, "We're co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian's results."

"He's thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He's so devoted to school. He's the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He's in the front of class and loves going to school," the singer proudly added."I'm the proudest father because he really is that kind of kid at home."