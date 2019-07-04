Robin Thicke Teases Fiancée April Love Geary Over Her Sexy 'Mom Bod' Bikini Photo

Image zoom April Love Geary April Love Geary Instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Robin Thicke is April Love Geary‘s No. 1 fan.

The “Blurred Lines” singer, 42, expressed his appreciation over his fiancée’s post-baby body in the comments on a photograph the 24-year-old model posted to Instagram Wednesday.

Geary wears a hot-pink string bikini by Frankies Bikinis, posing with her blonde locks worn down over her shoulders. She captioned the image, “Mom bod 👩‍👧‍👧.”

Thicke couldn’t resist ribbing his fiancée, quipping, “How come Instagram [gets] to see this before me??? Hot damn.”

Image zoom Robin Thicke (L) and April Love Geary April Love Geary Instagram

Geary’s bikini shot comes amid a collection of photos the mother of two has shared over the past two days, showing off her form in a variety of swimsuits and other summer-perfect attire.

“79 degrees & sunny,” she wrote on Wednesday, posting a snap showing her sitting on a set of stone stairs while wearing a high-neck tank and frayed jean shorts.

Last week, she posted multiple images of herself in a white thong two-piece swimsuit (also from Frankies Bikinis) during a Miami getaway.

Geary gave birth to her second daughter with Thicke, Lola Alain, on Feb. 26. The couple also share daughter Mia Love, 16 months.

Geary has kept fans updated on her body after baby over the past four months since welcoming Lola.

A little over six weeks after she gave birth, the model posed in a black bra and leopard-print bikini-style underwear.