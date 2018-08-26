Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are thinking pink!

The singer, 41, and his model girlfriend’s second child on the way is a baby girl, the couple announced on social media Saturday night.

In a series of clips and photos shared to Geary’s Instagram Story, she and Thicke attend a “Reveal Dinner” at CATCH restaurant in Los Angeles with a custom menu, complete with a four-layer cake.

When the mom-to-be cuts into the confection, a liquid pink center pours out to the cheers of their guests as the musician high-fives multiple people.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!!! I love you baby! ♥️ thank you @markbirnbaum for doing the best sex reveal ever!!!!! At my favorite restaurant @catch,” she captioned a photo of herself and the dad-to-be sharing a smooch.

Thicke and Geary, 23, are parents to 6-month-old daughter Mia Love. The “Blurred Lines” hitmaker is also father to son Julian Fuego, 8, from his former marriage to actress Paula Patton.

Geary announced the couple’s exciting baby news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing an adorable video of Mia holding her mama’s ultrasound photos.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇” she captioned the clip.

“We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝” Geary continued.

On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to her Instagram Story to answer questions from fans, where one asked, “I hear about miscarriages and it scared me. [Were] you scared or [are] you still scared?”

“I had one before Mia,” Geary shared. “But I’m not scared, worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

She also clapped back about judgment she has received for not getting married, writing, “Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together after having babies is the hard part.”

“We’re in 2018. Not the 1950’s. Women don’t NEED to get married before having babies. Y’all need to chill,” added Geary, who revealed in a separate Instagram Story post that she was 12 weeks along.