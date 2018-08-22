Robin Thicke is going to be a dad again!

The singer, 41, and girlfriend April Love Geary are expecting their second child, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇” she captioned a video of her their 6-month-old daughter Mia Love holding the sonogram.

“We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝” she continued.

In the Instagram video, Geary asks Mia, “What are you holding? Is that your little baby brother or sister? What do you think? Are you excited?”

Thicke is also father to 8-year-old son Julian Fuego from his marriage with actress Paula Patton.

The couple started dating in the months following his separation from the actress in February 2014.

Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized. That same year, the former couple was embroiled in a lengthy custody dispute, which was resolved.

Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year.

The pair frequently posts about their romance and their baby girl on social media and she previously joked about the couple’s 18-year-age gap in April 2017.

Since the arrival of their daughter, Geary has been outspoken about breastfeeding.

“Maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary wrote on Instagram. “Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama.”

One day after clapping back, Geary reiterated her love for nursing her daughter.

“It’s such a shame that the world sexualizes a woman’s breast so much. Boobs are for babies, not your husband. And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can,” she said.