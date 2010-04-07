Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Welcome a Son

The R&B singer and Precious star name their first child Julian Fuego

How precious: Robin Thicke and his actress wife Paula Patton welcomed their first child, Julian Fuego, on Tuesday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE has confirmed exclusively.

“Mother, father and son are all doing well,” says Thicke’s rep.

The crooner had canceled his portion of Tuesday night s show at the Staples Center for “personal reasons.” But his tour mate, Alicia Keys, offered her congratulations from the stage.

In December, Thicke told Essence.com he was looking forward to “[t]eaching him how to respect a woman. Teaching him music. Getting to play him Biggie Smalls at some age … That’s the beauty of having a child.”

Grandfather Alan Thicke told ET Canada that he’s “thrilled to welcome my second fabulous grandson, Julian! He already has Robin’s voice, Paula’s sense of drama – he arrived a little early – and my hair. He’ll visit Kirkland Lake at the earliest opportunity.”

High school sweethearts Thicke, 32, and Patton, 34, will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in June.

