Robin Arzón Is 'Still Determining' Her Version of Motherhood: 'I'm Fueled with So Many Emotions'

Robin Arzón is carving out her own path as a new mom.

Speaking with Parents Latina for the magazine's October/November 2021 issue, the Peloton instructor opens up about welcoming baby daughter Athena Amelia with husband Drew Butler, and why she's still working on defining her version of motherhood.

"People want to impose their idea of what 'mother' is on me, even though I'm still determining what that is. So I've decided to make my own inner voice the primary influence," she says, adding of being a working mom, "I made the choice that I was going to be more than a mother so that I can be the best mother."

She adds, "I now have a daughter, and every time I look at her, I'm fueled with so many emotions that I don't want to go back to where I was — not in my body, not in my story, nothing."

Robin Arzon for Parents Latina Magazine Credit: Grace Rivera/PARENTS LATINA

Arzón also explains how her family history influences her parenting style.

"When I hear people say, 'Stay in your lane,' I think about how my family had to cross lanes, highways and so many perceived boundaries to arrive where they are today as very successful people," she says.

"I want to widen the aperture of what my daughter's lane could be so that she doesn't have to choose any one identity and can be all things."

Robin Arzon for Parents Latina Magazine Credit: Grace Rivera/PARENTS LATINA

Announcing the birth of their child exclusively with PEOPLE in March, Arzón said, "From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life. We just feel so blessed and grateful that she's finally here and cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical. Get ready, world! She is a full on goddess-warrior," she added.