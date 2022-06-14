Robin Arzón Writes Second Kids' Book Inspired by Daughter Athena: 'Babies Are Innate Athletes'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Peloton's Robin Arzón announced her latest picture book, Strong Baby, a follow-up to her first children's book, Strong Mama

Babies need movement, too!

On Tuesday, Peloton's head instructor Robin Arzón announced her latest picture book, Strong Baby, a follow-up to her first children's book, Strong Mama, which will be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers on Feb. 21, 2023.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Strong Baby celebrates that babies are innate athletes," Arzón, 40, tells PEOPLE in a statement. (The vice president of fitness programming shares daughter Athena Amelia, 15 months, with husband Drew Butler.)

"Watching Athena and her friends use movement as play is the foundation for this book," she continues. "Movement is medicine for the whole family."

In January, Arzón released Strong Mama, which celebrates one mom's sweat-filled journey to keep strong as she waits for Pequeño, her "Little One," to arrive.

When Arzón announced Strong Mama last summer, she explained it was an ode to her unborn daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Peleton's Robin Arzon kids' book announcement: Strong Baby Credit: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

"I wrote it while pregnant with Athena," Arzón wrote on Instagram in June 2021. "It's my love letter to her, my little training partner, about the journey we took on together as a team - growing her in my belly and preparing for the most epic endurance event ever – childbirth!"

The trainer, who was open about her decision to exercise while pregnant, hopes to show kids that "movement is medicine, self-care is not selfish, and endorphins are its' own form of magic."

In Strong Baby, the same inspiring message continues. Arzón writes about the first milestones of a baby's life, celebrating the ways mommy and her little one can move together. She also incorporates some of her most loved Peloton mantras.

Peleton's Robin Arzon kids' book announcement The author with her family | Credit: Courtesy of Robin Arzón

"From tummy time, to sitting up and crawling, to those exciting first steps, baby is growing stronger every day," reads the book's press release. "And mom and dad are right there with her, laughing, dancing, working out, and resting. Because this family is stronger together."

Once again, baby Athena was a huge inspiration during the writing process. She'll always be her mom's "goddess-warrior."

In March 2021, the Peloton instructor announced Athena's arrival exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing that she and Butler felt "so blessed and grateful."

"From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life," Arzón said at the time. "We cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical. Get ready, world! She is a full on goddess-warrior," she added.