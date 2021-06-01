Robin Arzón Announces Children's Book Strong Mama Celebrating the 'Heart and Joy' of Motherhood

From riding to reading!

On Tuesday, Peloton instructor Robin Arzón, 38, announced the release of her first children's picture book, Strong Mama, set to hit bookshelves next January.

Arzón, who welcomed her first child, daughter Athena Amelia, with husband Drew Butler earlier this year, shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing that she's "thrilled" to release the empowering story.

"I wrote it while pregnant with Athena. It's my love letter to her, my little training partner, about the journey we took on together as a team - growing her in my belly and preparing for the most epic endurance event ever – childbirth!" the mom of one explained.

The trainer, who was open about her decision to exercise while pregnant, hopes to show kids that "movement is medicine, self-care is not selfish, and endorphins are its' own form of magic. 💫"

"STRONG MAMA is a celebration of the strength, heart, and joy that comes with motherhood and family," she added. "Superheroes are real and caretakers are examples of that every single day. 🙌🏽"

The 32-page picture book, illustrated by Addy Rivera Sonda, "takes readers on sweat-packed journey through motherhood in this affirming and heartwarming celebration of mothers and parents everywhere," according to the description.

Last month, Arzón gave PEOPLE an exclusive look inside her baby's nursery, which includes a special spot with a rocking chair where the fitness instructor can read to Athena.

The former lawyer said Athena already has an "amazing library" of books, including stories about "being a feminist, being anti-racist and different iconic figures."

Not only does Arzón enjoy being in Athena's room, but she also said her daughter "genuinely loves being in her nursery" and "knows that it's her space."

The trainer first announced her pregnancy to the world during a live Peloton class back in September. In March, the Peloton instructor announced Athena's arrival exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing that she and Butler felt "so blessed and grateful."

"From the moment we found out we were expecting, we felt so connected to her — like we knew her before in a past life," the new mom said at the time. "We cannot wait to embark on this next chapter and continue building a remarkable legacy with the newest member of our Wolfpack."

"Life with Athena is already that much more magical. Get ready, world! She is a full on goddess-warrior," she added.