Robert Irwin Gives Update on Pregnant Sister Bindi: 'She's Doing Great, She's Glowing!'

Robert Irwin can't wait to be an uncle.

He says he is almost as anxious as his sister Bindi, 22, who is expecting her first child "any day now," as Robert, 17, puts it.

"She's doing good. She's ready to go," he tells PEOPLE from his home base of Australia Zoo. "We are all crossing our fingers. I think it's going to be any day now. She's doing great, she's glowing. She's getting to the point where she needs this baby out of there now. She's a very small person with a very big belly at the moment."

On Monday, the pregnant Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet photo with husband Chandler Powell, mom Terri and Robert on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive.💕"

And the mom-to-be is not the only one on tenterhooks. "I'm checking my phone every chance I get. Every time she calls me I panic and go, 'Is it time?' And she'll go 'No, it's not, calm down.' "

On Monday, Robert released a picture of him with Powell as the family anticipates the new arrival — saying he was "chillin with the bro-in-law."

He tells PEOPLE, "I'm as excited as she and her husband Chandler are. I'm just over the moon to be an uncle. Uncle Robert — it's going to be awesome."

Robert, who like his sister is a champion of wildlife, has been talking about his role as an advocate for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which is identifying innovative ideas to help solve the planet's problems.

He calls it a "global force for positive change in the field of conservation and environmental protection." Robert adds, "My passion has always been wildlife conservation. My family always instilled that passion for nature from a really young age."