Robert Irwin Takes Late Dad Steve's Truck for 'First Solo Drive' to Visit Newborn Niece Grace

Steve Irwin's legacy continues to live on through his family.

On Tuesday, Robert Irwin revealed that he took his late father's truck to the hospital when sister Bindi Irwin gave birth to her first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Alongside a photo of himself posing with Steve's beloved vehicle, the 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote on his Instagram, "Passed my driving test! 🎉."

"My first solo drive was a super special one," he continued, "took my dad's old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born 😊."

Bindi, 22, shared a congratulatory message to her brother in the comments section, writing, "So proud of you!!!"

Robert first celebrated the arrival of his niece on Friday, when he posted a picture of himself holding the infant at the hospital.

"Let the uncle adventures begin!" Robert captioned the shot.

"Love you so much, Grace ❤️ This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world," he wrote. "The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter on Thursday, the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

When announcing her baby's birth on Friday morning, Bindi revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored her late father, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom shared. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Leading up to their daughter's birth, Bindi and Powell, 24, had been referring to their girl as Baby Wildlife Warrior, a nickname she explained also paid tribute to Steve — who was an advocate for wildlife conservation like the rest of the family continues to be.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi told The Bump last month. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."