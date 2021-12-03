Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Niece Grace Warrior Smiling at Herself in the Mirror

Robert Irwin just shared the cutest snaps of Grace Warrior.

On Friday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who just celebrated his 18th birthday, posted a series of adorable pictures of his 8-month-old niece — the daughter of Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 25.

"Got some film back 🎞😊" he wrote on Instagram before giving his followers a look at baby Grace. In the black and white photo, Grace is being held up as she smiles into the camera through a mirror.

Another photo in the post shows Grace sweetly snuggled with a blanket.

Bindi later commented on the photos, writing, "Grace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Robert loves to show off his adorable niece on social media, most recently sharing a silly series of photos with Grace as the duo snapped a round of selfies together. In the funny photos, Grace tries to grab her uncle's phone in the middle of taking their pictures, resulting in some hilarious shots of the little girl.

"When Grace takes over the selfie! Swipe -> 😂," Robert captioned his post.

Robert also shared pictures of baby Grace during a family trip to Tasmania. Mom Bindi also showcased moments from their vacation along with husband Powell and mom Terri Irwin.

Alongside an array of nature-filled snaps, the mom of one wrote, "I'm tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace. She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park. Thank you @cradlemountainlodge for making our stay extra special. More photos to come!"

Last week, little Grace marked a major milestone as she turned 8 months old.

Bindi celebrated with a pair of amusing snapshots taken by Robert, in which Grace posed in the mouth of a giant crocodile statue at the Australia Zoo.

She captioned the photos, in which Grace bravely sat in the jaws of the fake reptilian creature: "And here we are, our baby girl is 8 months old and her personality continues to shine."