Robert Irwin Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Sister Bindi and Niece Grace: 'Home with the Fam'

Robert Irwin is spending some quality time with his family.

On Monday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 17, shared a series of black-and-white photographs that featured his loved ones — including older sister Bindi Irwin, 6-month-old niece Grace Warrior and brother-in-law Chandler Powell.

"Home with the fam," he captioned the pictures on his Instagram. "Seen through the lens of a Leica on 400ISO monochrome film 🎞."

Several of the images appeared to be taken from family matriarch Terri Irwin's 57th birthday celebration this summer, when the group went on a boat ride to release rehabilitated sea turtles.

For the occasion, little Grace wore heart-shaped sunglasses as she posed with her mother Bindi, 23, and father Powell, 24.

Other sweet family portraits included a snapshot of Grace in her stroller and a group shot of Bindi and Powell on a hike with Terri and the family's two dogs: Piggy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel and Stella the pug.

"These photos are the best 💛🙏🏼," Bindi wrote to her brother in the post's comments section.

Bindi and Powell, who tied the knot in 2019, have been taking their daughter Grace on a variety of adventures since welcoming her into the family this March.

In the past few months, the couple introduced their newborn to several animal friends around the Australia Zoo and documented the friendly encounters on social media.

"Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She's already a legend at spotting wildlife," Powell wrote in a June Instagram post of his daughter napping in a stroller after he and Bindi brought her along for a wildlife walk.

Last month, Powell shared a picture of Grace meeting Daniel the wallaby, a joey who was brought to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after his mother had been hit by a car.

"Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby. 'I just want to hug you!' " Powell captioned the photo.

Bindi previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her daughter has been adjusting to life at the Australia Zoo, where the family both live and work.