Grace Warrior adorably tries to grab her uncle Robert's phone while the duo takes a series of selfies together

Robert Irwin Reveals What Happens When Baby Grace 'Takes Over the Selfie' in Hilarious Photos

Baby Grace Warrior is the selfie queen!

On Thursday, Robert Irwin, 17, posted a silly series of photos with his 7-month-old niece as the duo snapped a round of selfies together.

In the funny photos, the daughter of Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 24, tries to grab her uncle's phone in the middle of taking their pictures, resulting in some hilarious shots of the little girl.

"When Grace takes over the selfie! Swipe -> 😂," Robert captioned his post.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star loves to show off his adorable niece on social media, most recently sharing pictures of Grace during a family trip to Tasmania.

Mom Bindi also showcased moments from their vacation along with husband Powell and mom Terri Irwin.

Alongside an array of nature-filled snaps, the mom of one wrote, "I'm tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace. She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park. Thank you @cradlemountainlodge for making our stay extra special. More photos to come!"

Earlier this month, Bindi shared a sweet snapshot of her and baby Grace on Instagram from a fun day at the beach together.

Sporting a blue and pink floral onesie and an olive-colored boonie hat, the little one couldn't help but flash her adorable grin as mom Bindi held onto her while strolling through the water.

"Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day. 💛" Bindi captioned the blissful photo.