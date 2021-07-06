Robert Irwin Smiles While Holding Baby Niece Grace Warrior, 3 Months: 'Uncle Life Is Just the Best'

Robert Irwin recently opened up about striving to be the "fun uncle" with his sister Bindi Irwin's baby daughter Grace Warrior

Robert Irwin can't get enough of his baby niece!

The 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a pair of snapshots on Instagram Tuesday, in which he happily holds his sister Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior, 3 months. Robert and Grace both smile in the adorable family moments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Uncle life is just the best ☺️ Look at Grace's little smile!!!!" he captioned the post.

Robert told Entertainment Tonight last week all about his efforts to become the "fun uncle" with Grace, whom Bindi shares with her husband Chandler Powell: "I'm already trying to teach her how to play the guitar. It's one of my passions, so she'll always go to sleep when I play the guitar. She loves it. You know, I'm trying to be the fun Uncle Robert!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

He added to ET of baby Grace, "She's at that age now where she's really reacting to things, you know, when she sees a new animal. We met a koala for the first time the other day and her little face, she was all kinds of sleepy, and she saw that koala and her face just lit up. The biggest smile, and it was amazing. I can already tell she is a wildlife warrior. And I cannot wait to just introduce her to everything zoo life."

Robert Irwin loves being fun uncle to baby grace Credit: Robert Irwin/ instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Video of Her Baby Girl Hanging with Tortoises: 'Little Wildlife Warrior'

Back in April, Robert wrote on Instagram, "Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!"

"I feel so honoured that I'll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!" he added.