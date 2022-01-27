Robert Irwin Shares Sweet Photos Playing with Baby Niece Grace: 'Love This Lil Lady'
Grace Warrior loves spending time with her uncle!
On Thursday, Robert Irwin raved about his 10-month-old niece as he shared a new series of photos of the two hanging out together.
In the sweet Instagram post, the 18-year-old is seen playing with baby Grace and reading her a picture book. Grace, the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, adorably pokes her uncle's face in one of the photos while pointing to the book in another.
"Love this lil lady 😊," he captioned the post.
Bindi, 23, and Powell, 25, recently celebrated their daughter turning 10 months old with a heartwarming photo shoot that was shot by Bindi's younger brother.
"Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel. ❤️," the proud parents both posted on Instagram, alongside a trio of precious pictures of Grace playing with bubbles while sitting on a blanket in the grass.
Just the day before, Bindi shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Powell, Robert, and Grace during the shoot, writing, "Grace's hat string is a tiny moustache in this photo and I love it."
In the snap, Grace can be seen taking a little snooze while her dad pushes her in her stroller. Robert stands next to the father-daughter duo with his camera in tow as Bindi snaps a selfie of the foursome.