Robert Irwin's Photos of Niece Grace Warrior for PEOPLE's Cover Story

Bindi's brother — a wildlife photographer — snapped his favorite little subject for the latest cover of PEOPLE: his 1-year-old niece, Grace!

By Emily Strohm May 11, 2022 12:00 PM

1 of 9

For this week's PEOPLE cover story, Bindi Irwin shares a glimpse of her life with 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior ... and the photographer for the story was none other than the new mom's little brother, Robert!

"I have been a passionate wildlife photographer for many years, but taking portraits was a new experience," he tells PEOPLE, adding, "I am the proudest uncle!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Credit: robert irwin

"I can't believe she's already a year old," says dad Chandler Powell (left) of Grace. "You don't realize it until you see newborns and babies younger than her. That really puts it in perspective."

3 of 9

Credit: robert irwin

"It's so fun watching her explore everything," says Bindi. "We have our hands full!"

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Credit: robert irwin

"Tortoises are her favorite," says Bindi (with Chandler, Grace and Aldabra tortoise Igloo at the Australia Zoo).

Advertisement

5 of 9

Credit: robert irwin

Says Bindi of the 1-year-old, who is a natural around the zoo animals, "Grace reminds us daily to find joy in the little things."

6 of 9

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

"We're very lucky to have such a wonderful support system," says Bindi (with Chandler, mom Terri, Grace and Robert).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Credit: robert irwin

"I know she's going to be a very strong individual, I can see that in her," says Bindi of her little girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Credit: kate berry/australia zoo

"I definitely see parts of [late dad Steve Irwin] in Grace. His determination and his inability to sit still. I think that's really special," says Bindi. "If Dad was around, honestly, we would never see her. He would be in love. He'd just have her doing everything with him."

Advertisement

9 of 9

Credit: Robert Irwin

For more with Bindi and her family, pick up the May 23 issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Emily Strohm
    `