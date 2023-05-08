Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'

The 19-year-old conservationist loves to spend time with his 2-year-old niece Grace Warrior

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 8, 2023 05:12 PM
robert irwin and niece https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3ocZ9JDQv/?hl=en
Photo: robert irwin/instagram

Robert Irwin is loving life as an uncle.

The conservationist, 19, posted an adorable mirror selfie with 2-year-old niece Grace Warrior over the weekend. In the cute snap, Grace sits on top of her uncle's shoulders and they both smile at the mirror while Irwin takes the picture.

"Uncle life 😁," Irwin captioned the post.

Grace's mom, Bindi Irwin, 24, commented on the post, writing, "The best!!" Bindi shares the toddler with husband Chandler Powell, 26, whom she married in 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi chatted with PEOPLE at a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin on Saturday evening, opening up about daughter Grace and her love of all things nature.

"She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more," Bindi said at the event, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. "She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family."

Noting how Grace's "favorite now is dinosaurs," the proud mom continued, "She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don't know how she knows them all."

Bindi added: "It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world."

Related Articles
Miranda Kerr attends the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented By Dave
Miranda Kerr Reveals What She's Most Looking Forward to About Mother's Day (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim and Aunts Khloé and Kylie in TikTok Dance
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim Kardashian and Aunts Khloé and Kylie for Fun TikTok Dance — Watch!
Bethenny Frankel and daughter
Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Replies to Commenter's Jab at Nick Cannon's Pricey Birthday Gift After Night Nurse Controversy
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
tom brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Selfie with Lookalike Son Jack, 15, as They Enjoy Outdoor Walk: 'Love This'
Rockin’ the rest of @kentuckyderby out with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, Gets Guitar Lesson from Richie Sambora: Watch
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Alex Rodrigues at Miami Heat Game
Alex Rodriguez Shares Courtside Selfie with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Daughters at NBA Game
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
shaquil barrett's wife shares heart wrenching videos of daughter laughing after 2-year-old dies in drowning accident
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Shares Heart-Wrenching Videos of Daughter Laughing One Week After Toddler's Death
Bindi Irwin with Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Is 'Passionate' About Wildlife: 'Her Favorite Now Is Dinosaurs' (Exclusive)
Bailey Cypheridge, David Crosby
Bailey Cypheridge Shares Memories of Biological Father David Crosby's 'Cool Presence' (Exclusive)
James Van Der Beek Talks 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'There's Always a Curveball'
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'Always a Curveball' (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer