Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'

Robert Irwin is loving life as an uncle.

The conservationist, 19, posted an adorable mirror selfie with 2-year-old niece Grace Warrior over the weekend. In the cute snap, Grace sits on top of her uncle's shoulders and they both smile at the mirror while Irwin takes the picture.

"Uncle life 😁," Irwin captioned the post.

Grace's mom, Bindi Irwin, 24, commented on the post, writing, "The best!!" Bindi shares the toddler with husband Chandler Powell, 26, whom she married in 2020.

Bindi chatted with PEOPLE at a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin on Saturday evening, opening up about daughter Grace and her love of all things nature.

"She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more," Bindi said at the event, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. "She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family."

Noting how Grace's "favorite now is dinosaurs," the proud mom continued, "She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don't know how she knows them all."

Bindi added: "It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world."