Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell recently celebrated their daughter Grace Warrior turning 7 months old

Robert Irwin Says He's the 'Luckiest Uncle Ever' as He Cuddles with Baby Grace in Cute Photo

Robert Irwin is loving his role as an uncle!

On Friday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 17, shared an adorable picture to Instagram of him holding his 7-month-old niece Grace Warrior, both smiling for the camera while snuggled up in warm clothing.

The daughter of Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 24, looks cozy as can be in a tan sweater and pink and white winter beanie. Her uncle sports a green army jacket while keeping Grace warm in a black sleep sack.

"More adventures with Grace Warrior - luckiest uncle ever 😊," Robert wrote.

Bindi replied to the sweet image, "She's the cutest! 🥰 We love you!!"

This month marked a major milestone for little Grace, as she turned 7 months old.

Bindi shared a pair of cute photos snapped by her brother Robert on Instagram to commemorate the special day.

In the first image, Grace smiles in a pink sweater while holding a display that says her age, and in the second snapshot, she sticks out her tongue, her signature pose.

"Expectation vs. Reality (swipe) 🥰 Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles," Bindi captioned the post. "Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior."

In the comment section, Powell wrote, "Our daughter is the cutest," and the proud mom added, "Thank you for the wonderful photos @robertirwinphotography!"