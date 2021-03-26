Robert Irwin Looks Almost Identical to Late Dad Steve Irwin in Photo with Baby Niece Grace

Like father, like son!

"Let the uncle adventures begin!" Robert captioned a shot of himself holding the infant on his Instagram Friday morning.

"Love you so much, Grace ❤️ This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world," he continued. "The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

robert irwin and baby Image zoom Robert Irwin | Credit: robert irwin photography/ instagram

The picture almost exactly mirrored the one that Robert shared back in July when celebrating his sister's 22nd birthday, in which Steve lovingly looked at his then-newborn son while Bindi posed beside the pair.

"Happy birthday @bindisueirwin ❤️ Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I entered the world," Robert wrote at the time. "I'll always treasure the story of the first time you met me - it was around the time this photo was taken, just after I was born and you decided that it was your job to name me... and then promptly named me Brian!"

"Dad then confirmed that my name was actually Robert but you still called me Brian 'for short!' " he added.

Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin, and Robert Irwin Image zoom (Left to right) Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin and Steve Irwin | Credit: Robert Irwin/Instagram

Steve was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

When announcing her baby's birth on Friday, Bindi shared the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honors her late father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom wrote on Instagram. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

She continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Leading up to their daughter's birth, Bindi and her husband had been referring to their girl as Baby Wildlife Warrior, a nickname she explained also paid tribute to Steve — who was big on wildlife conservation — just like the family continues to be.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Bindi told The Bump last month. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

She added, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Image zoom Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin with their daughter | Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

After Grace's arrival, Bindi and Robert's mother, Terri Irwin, shared a congratulatory message to her daughter and said that Steve would have been "beyond proud."