Robert Irwin Shares Family Photo Featuring Baby Niece Grace Warrior, Who 'Loves a Good Selfie'

Happy family time!

On Thursday, Robert Irwin shared a smiley family selfie on Instagram featuring his mom Terri Irwin, plus sister Bindi Irwin, her husband Chandler Powell and their 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

"Grace loves a good selfie 😁," the 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned the post.

Last month, Bindi, 23, shared several adorable photos with her daughter on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This girl … loves a selfie." One picture showed Bindi smiling behind her baby girl, while another included Powell sitting beside the mother-daughter duo as their little one reached for the camera lens.

The couple welcomed their daughter on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Bindi told PEOPLE in June of her first few days of motherhood. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Robert told Entertainment Tonight in June about his efforts to become the "fun uncle" with Grace: "I'm already trying to teach her how to play the guitar. It's one of my passions, so she'll always go to sleep when I play the guitar. She loves it. I'm trying to be the fun Uncle Robert!"

He added to ET of baby Grace, "She's at that age now where she's really reacting to things, you know, when she sees a new animal. We met a koala for the first time the other day and her little face, she was all kinds of sleepy, and she saw that koala and her face just lit up. The biggest smile, and it was amazing. I can already tell she is a wildlife warrior. And I cannot wait to just introduce her to everything zoo life."

Back in April, Robert wrote on Instagram, "Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!"