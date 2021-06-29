Robert Irwin says he's "already trying to teach" baby Grace Warrior how to play guitar, adding that she "loves" listening to the music

Robert Irwin Says He's Always 'Trying to Be the Fun Uncle' with Baby Niece Grace, 3 Months

Robert Irwin is committed to being the "fun" uncle.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 17, is living it up with his new role as uncle to his 3-month-old niece Grace Warrior, whom his sister Bindi Irwin shares with husband Chandler Powell.

"I'm already trying to teach her how to play the guitar," Robert tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's one of my passions, so she'll always go to sleep when I play the guitar. She loves it. You know, I'm trying to be the fun Uncle Robert!"

He adds of baby Grace, "She's at that age now where she's really reacting to things, you know, when she sees a new animal. We met a koala for the first time the other day and her little face, she was all kinds of sleepy, and she saw that koala and her face just lit up. The biggest smile, and it was amazing."

"I can already tell she is a wildlife warrior," he says. "And I cannot wait to just introduce her to everything zoo life."

Robert also addressed Bindi's recently announced hiatus from social media. Earlier this month, Bindi, 22, wrote on Instagram that she would be "taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family."

She said she needed "some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)," while adding that mental health struggles are "very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"She's just the most kind, just genuine person that you'll ever meet and now to see her as a mom, it's just amazing," Robert says while catching up with ET. "She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family."

"She's taking time out with, of course, Chandler, her husband, and her beautiful daughter, Grace, and so me being an uncle getting to be in there and be involved, it's just amazing and I never thought I'd see my big sister as a mom," he adds. "It's just a really surreal and wonderful experience, and to have a new family member is just awesome."

Back in April, Robert wrote on Instagram, "Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!"