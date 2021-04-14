Robert Irwin 'Can't Wait' for Niece Grace Warrior, 3 Weeks, to 'Grow Up and Take on the World'

Robert Irwin is looking ahead to all the possibilities of being an uncle!

The 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star became an uncle last month when his older sister Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior. On Wednesday, Robert said he's liking his new familial role — and he "can't wait" for what is in store with the new addition.

"Being Grace's uncle is awesome!! I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she'll be running the zoo in no time!" writes Robert on Instagram, sharing a gallery of photos of himself holding the baby girl, along with a group photo featuring his mom Terri Irwin plus Bindi and Chandler.

"I feel so honoured that I'll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!" Robert adds.

In the comment section, new mom Bindi, 22, couldn't help but dote on her daughter while showing love for Robert as well. "Grace's little smile in the last picture ❤️ Here's to many wonderful adventures ahead. We love you!" she writes. Chandler adds, "The beginning of the best adventure!"

When the family announced Grace's birth last month, Robert held her while smiling in a photo on his own Instagram page — a picture in which he uncannily resembles his late father Steve Irwin — sharing his excitement about becoming an uncle.

"Let the uncle adventures begin!" he wrote at the time. "Love you so much, Grace ❤️ This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Over on Twitter, Robert said, "I can't believe I'm an uncle!!! (Or funcle should I say). I love Grace so much already! And she has the two best role models ever - you and Chandler are such amazing parents."

Over the weekend, Robert shared a sweet photograph of himself and Bindi to mark National Siblings Day. The image featured the Irwin siblings posing next to each other as Bindi holds her newborn daughter and Robert rests his hand gently on the infant. "Happy #NationalSiblingsDay!" Robert wrote with the post. "I've got the absolute best sister - Grace definitely has an amazing mum 💙."

During a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January, Robert recalled Bindi's wedding day and how honored he felt to step in for their late father Steve when walking the bride down the aisle in March 2020.

"I was definitely one of the most incredible moments of my entire life," he said. "I felt so honored when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle. And then when everything was coming down to the wire and we were planning this wedding — it was really, really hard because of course there were no guests. It was just a little bit chaotic, but at the end of the day it all came together."