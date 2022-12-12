Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand.

Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together.

Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted with PEOPLE about the experience of getting glam for an event while so close to welcoming her baby girl. For their evening out, Grete looked radiant in a shimmering red off-the-shoulder gown that hugged her baby bump while Robert opted for a bright blue tuxedo.

"Getting ready was fun, I told my makeup artist that someone else doing your hair and makeup at 8.5 months pregnant feels like a full body massage," she exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We had a lot of fun getting ready."

The couple snuck away after the event to see the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, taking in one of their last date nights before their new addition arrives.

Their baby on the way will join the couple's daughters, 2-year-old Gameya and 4-year-old Gloria, as well as Robert's daughter Reese Ann, 6, from a previous relationship.

"Emotionally, I'm excited and anxious at this point. I know the due date is approaching fast, and the reality of another baby girl joining us is starting to set in," adds Grete. "Super excited!"

This pregnancy, Grete says she has faced some difficult times but that she is feeling better in the home stretch.

"Physically, I feel better than I did around 25-27 weeks. Then, my body was so sore, and a lot of places hurt," she notes. "Right now, seems like everything has settled in. I have the normal aches and pains, and it's getting harder not to 'waddle' while walking but otherwise, so far, so good!"

Grete Griffin

The NFL star, 32, announced the couple's exciting baby news in July.

"THE BLESSINGS JUST KEEP COMING‼️" the excited dad shared on Instagram. "WE ARE PREGNANT‼️‼️‼️"

Grete celebrated the news in an Instagram post on her own page. "THE GRAND FINALE!!!! Pregnant with baby #3 and we are soon to be a family of 6!🤗," she wrote. "So much love my heart can explode❤️ Do you guys think it will be a boy or a girl?👀."

Grete Griffin

As the days to meeting her baby come closer, Grete says she's "excited" about this next step in her journey as a mom.

"I love my husband and my girls more than anything in the world and becoming a mom for the first time was absolutely life-changing," she tells PEOPLE.

"It seems like with each baby, your heart just keeps expanding and more love pours into it and out of it. It's truly special. The best part of life for sure."