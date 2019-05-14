Robert Griffin III & Wife Grete Expecting Second Child Together: 'Beyond Blessed. Beyond Grateful'

Robert Griffin III is about to be surrounded by a whole lotta ladies!

On Monday, the NFL quarterback, 29, and his wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin announced they were expecting their second child together, a daughter, in sweet posts on their respective Instagrams. The couple already shares daughter Gloria, who turns 2 in July.

Along with the exciting news, the expectant parents both shared a family photo that featured Gloria wearing a “Big Sister” t-shirt, while Grete, looking stunning in a tight pink ruched dress, held up a matching “Little Sister” onesie.

The new addition, who is expected to arrive in September, will become Robert’s third little girl, as he also shares 3-year-old Reese Ann with his college sweetheart and his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

“SURPRISE!!!!! My beautiful wife @gretegiii just keeps adding blessings to our family. Reese and Gloria have a new little sister on the way!!!!” the Baltimore Ravens star captioned his post. “Thank you baby for blessing us with this new baby girl coming our way in September.”

“You look like you are ready to go compete in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Championships, how in the world are you 6 months Pregnant!?!?” he added of his 25-year-old wife’s gorgeous appearance. “It must be the Estonian in you. Or you are just one of God’s Angels on earth.”

“Can’t wait to raise this precious little girl with you baby. Beyond Blessed. Beyond Grateful,” he finished, before adding the hashtags: “#BabyOnTheWay#Girls #Pregnant #KnowYourWhy#Family”

Grete’s post, meanwhile, was captioned with: “Blessed twice!💖🤰🏼Thank you @rgiii for blessing us with another baby girl coming our way in September💕🎀 Can’t wait to meet the newest addition to our family!!!!😍 Beyond thankful and blessed! #GirlGang#GirlTakeover”

In addition to their posts, the football player and the Estonian heptathlete also shared the big news to their Instagram Stories.

Robert first reshared the family photo, captioning it with “We pregnant” before sharing two more snaps of his wife holding up a pillow that read “To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world” and a square bouquet of Don De Fleur roses with heart eyed emojis.

His final post featured a shot of his youngest daughter, looking slightly apprehensive about the news of gaining a younger sibling as she held up the “Little Sister” onesie.

“That’s right kiddo, get ready” the athlete captioned the cute snap.

Like her husband, Grete shared the family snap again on her Stories and captioned it, “Baby girl coming our way in September.”

The soon-to-be mom of two also shared the photo of Gloria holding up the onesie and jokingly wrote above it, “Gloria: ‘Wait… that shirt says WHAT????” — a nod to the little girl’s unsure facial expression — while adding a laughing emoji to the bottom of the post.

The exciting news comes just two months after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Robert and Grete first started dating in the summer of 2016. About a year later, the couple got engaged in May 2017 and welcomed their first child together in July.

They then tied the knot in March 2018 during an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida.

After Gloria’s birth, Robert praised Grete on social media, writing to his newborn, “Your mommy is incredible! The way she pushed through delivering you into the world was the stuff of legend. Very simply put, Your mom is a certified baller!!!”

“I am blessed to have your Mommy riding with me as we show each other what real love is and now we have you, our own little angel to raise,” he continued.

“It is very rare to find something real in this world we live in. God is real and he has blessed your mommy and daddy beyond our wildest dreams.”

The athlete also wrote that he and Grete “have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. That is priceless.”