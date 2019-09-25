Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome 'Healthy and Perfect' Daughter Gameya

Robert Griffin III just added another little girl to his team!

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and his wife, Grete Šadeiko Griffin, welcomed their second child together on Saturday, Sept. 7: a daughter named Gameya Griffin, the new parents shared on Instagram.

Alongside photos of the family in the hospital — which included the spouses’ older daughter Gloria, 2 — Griffin, 29, wrote, “Perfect. Simply Perfect weekend. My gorgeous wife @gretegiii brought our amazing baby girl Gameya (Ga-May-Ya) into this world at 6pm ET on Saturday. Both healthy and perfect. Brought tears to our eyes to see our new baby girl for the first time.”

It was a whirlwind weekend for Griffin, who then promptly jumped on a plane to Miami after his daughter’s birth to help his team square off against the Dolphins — whom they ended up besting in an impressive 59 to 10 win, in their first game of the 2019 NFL season.

“It was an amazing atmosphere on that plane filled with excitement for the team and confusion as to why a @ravens player was on it,” the athlete continued. “So I just proclaimed to all the passengers on the plane that my wife had just given birth to our Baby and the avalanche of congratulations was incredible.”

Griffin got engaged to Grete, a 26-year-old Estonian track athlete who competes in the heptathlon, in May 2017. Two months later, she gave birth to their first child together, Gloria. (Griffin also has another daughter, 4-year-old Reese Ann, from a previous marriage.)

In a note to his then-newborn on Instagram, Griffin wrote, “Your mommy is incredible! The way she pushed through delivering you into the world was the stuff of legend. Very simply put, Your mom is a certified baller!!!”

The couple then married in an extravagant Miami ceremony in March 2018.

“First name Grete, Last name Griffin. All I ever wanted to be for you is your hero. It turns out that all along, you were mine,” the football star wrote on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

Griffin and Grete announced they were expecting their second child together in May with matching Instagram posts of Gloria wearing a shirt reading “Big Sister” and the then-mom-to-be holding a matching “Little Sister” onesie.

“SURPRISE!!!!! My beautiful wife @gretegiii just keeps adding blessings to our family. Reese and Gloria have a new little sister on the way!!!!” Griffin captioned the post.

Of his wife, he added, “You look like you are ready to go compete in the heptathlon at the 2019 World Championships, how in the world are you 6 months Pregnant!?!?”