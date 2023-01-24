Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Welcome Their Third Baby Girl: '2023 Off to an Incredible Start'

Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin have added another little one to their family!

The NFL personality, 32, and his wife have welcomed another baby girl, the couple announced in a joint post on Instagram Tuesday. The couple's baby joins daughters Gameya, 3, and Gloria, 5, as well as Robert's 7-year-old daughter Reese Ann from a previous relationship.

The couple shared photos of their newborn daughter Gia, but have yet to share details of her birth. The photo carousel begins with a close-up of the newborn nuzzled up in a fury blanket and looking at the camera. Next, one of the couple's daughters can be seen leaning in to give Mom a kiss as she holds the infant while still in the hospital.

Other photos show the sports analyst and his daughters bonding with the newest member of the family.

"Gia Griffin💖2023 off to an incredible start✨," they captioned the joint post.

The couple shared photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE last month.

Beautiful shots showed Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wore a pink maternity dress with cascading pink ruffles.

Robert matched Grete in a pink button-down shirt, while daughters Gameya and Gloria each sported their own dresses with tulle ruffles.

Kendall Grose Photography

The news of the couple's new additional was first shared just one day after it was revealed that the athlete would join the crew of Monday Night Countdown, replacing Randy Moss in the Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

"Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity 🙏🏾," the broadcast personality, who joined ESPN last year, tweeted in response to the news.

He followed it up with, "God's plan is always the best. Some of the steps along the way will be painful and test you. But without a test there can be no testimony. Trust God."

Grete also retweeted her husband's big news, adding, "So proud of you baby and so excited for you!"