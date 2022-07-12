Robert Griffin III shares daughters Gameya, 2, Gloria, 4, with wife Grete and is dad to daughter Reese Anne, 6, from a previous relationship

Robert Griffin III and Wife Grete Expecting Third Baby Together: 'Blessings Just Keep Coming'

Robert Griffin III is about to be a father of four!

On Tuesday, the NFL star, 32, announced that he and wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, 29, are expecting their third child together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"THE BLESSINGS JUST KEEP COMING‼️" the excited dad shared on Instagram. "WE ARE PREGNANT‼️‼️‼️"

Grete celebrated the news in an Instagram post on her own page. "THE GRAND FINALE!!!! Pregnant with baby #3 and we are soon to be a family of 6!🤗," she wrote. "So much love my heart can explode❤️ Do you guys think it will be a boy or a girl?👀"

The new arrival will join the couple's daughters, 2-year-old daughter Gameya and 4-year-old Gloria, as well as Robert's daughter Reese Ann, 6, from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of the couple's upcoming additional comes just one day after it was reported that the athlete will join the crew of Monday Night Countdown, replacing Randy Moss in the Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

"Loved being on stage with Randy last season. He has always been gracious with his time and knowledge of the industry. Thankful for him and this opportunity 🙏🏾," the broadcast personality, who joined ESPN last year, tweeted in response to the news.

He followed it up with, "God's plan is always the best. Some of the steps along the way will be painful and test you. But without a test there can be no testimony. Trust God."

Grete also retweeted her husband's big news, adding, "So proud of you baby and so excited for you!"

robert-griffin-iii-1-2000 Credit: Robert Griffin III Instagram

Griffin got engaged to Grete, a 26-year-old Estonian track athlete who competes in the heptathlon, in May 2017. Two months later, she gave birth to their first child together, Gloria.

The couple then married in an extravagant Miami ceremony in March 2018.