Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Glimpses of His Three Kids as He Celebrates His 58th Birthday

Robert Downey Jr. is sharing gratitude for the last year of his life while celebrating his birthday.

The Iron Man actor shared a lovely montage on Instagram Tuesday sharing a look back at 57, which began with ringing in his 58th birthday with wife Susan Downey and his three kids — daughter Avri, 8, and sons Exton, 11, and son Indio, 29.

Indio carries out a cake with tall candles as the family sings happy birthday to the action star, who does the robot as he approaches.

"57, you've been too kind. With deep gratitude, I shall rewind," he captioned the beginning.

Among his favorite moments from the year, he shared scenes from one of Exton's baseball games, as well as the moment he let Avri and Exton shave his head ahead of filming a project.

"Sorry to interrupt but I need your help," Downey Jr. began the video as he entered a room where his kids were carving pumpkins. "You know how I'm starting this project soon?"

Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

"Yeah, The Sympathizer?" said Avri, as Exton added, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something."

"Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" he asked his children, who look up in confusion.

"Is that even appropriate?" Avri asked with a smirk before she and her brother get going on their dad's haircut.