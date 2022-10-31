Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch

The actor's two young children had a blast shaving their dad's head — and giving him a special Halloween look with his now-bald head

Georgia Slater
Published on October 31, 2022 04:07 PM
Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project.

Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer.

"Sorry to interrupt but I need your help," Downey Jr. begins the video as he enters a room where his kids are carving pumpkins. "You know how I'm starting this project soon?"

"Yeah, The Sympathizer?" says Avri, as Exton adds, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something."

"Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" he asks his children, who look up in confusion.

"Is that even appropriate?" Avri says with a smirk before she and her brother get going on their dad's haircut.

After fully shaving Downey Jr.'s head, the actor shows off his new look and says, "Great job guys. I'll let you get back to your pumpkin carving but what do I owe ya?"

The two kids, whom the actor shares with wife Susan Downey, then whisper to one another to decide on their preferred form of payment.

"Keep your money, Avri's got a better idea," says Exton.

"I need help with a Halloween project," Avri tells her dad.

The 7-year-old then transforms her dad's bald head into a pumpkin, using the back of his head as a surface to paint on.

Avri even included a pumpkin stem on top of her dad's head to complete the look and gave the pumpkin a smiling carved face.

"Happy Halloween," Avri says to the camera before Downey Jr. spins around to show off the finished project.

