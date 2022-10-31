Celebrity Parents Robert Downey Jr. Shares Rare Video of Daughter Avri and Son Exton as They Shave Dad's Head: Watch The actor's two young children had a blast shaving their dad's head — and giving him a special Halloween look with his now-bald head By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 04:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram Robert Downey Jr. gave his kids a special part in helping him prepare for his next project. Over the weekend, the actor, 57, gave a rare glimpse at his two younger children, daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, as he documented the experience of having his kids shave his head for his upcoming project, The Sympathizer. "Sorry to interrupt but I need your help," Downey Jr. begins the video as he enters a room where his kids are carving pumpkins. "You know how I'm starting this project soon?" "Yeah, The Sympathizer?" says Avri, as Exton adds, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something." "Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" he asks his children, who look up in confusion. "Is that even appropriate?" Avri says with a smirk before she and her brother get going on their dad's haircut. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022 After fully shaving Downey Jr.'s head, the actor shows off his new look and says, "Great job guys. I'll let you get back to your pumpkin carving but what do I owe ya?" The two kids, whom the actor shares with wife Susan Downey, then whisper to one another to decide on their preferred form of payment. "Keep your money, Avri's got a better idea," says Exton. "I need help with a Halloween project," Avri tells her dad. L: Caption . PHOTO: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Robert Downey Jr./Instagram The 7-year-old then transforms her dad's bald head into a pumpkin, using the back of his head as a surface to paint on. Avri even included a pumpkin stem on top of her dad's head to complete the look and gave the pumpkin a smiling carved face. "Happy Halloween," Avri says to the camera before Downey Jr. spins around to show off the finished project.