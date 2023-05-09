Robert De Niro Reveals He 'Just Had a Baby' at 79, Now Is a Dad of 7

Robert De Niro is officially a father of seven.

In a sitdown with ET Canada, the 79-year-old Oscar winner revealed that he has welcomed a seventh baby while discussing parenting and his most recent film, About My Father.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he explained. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

When the interviewer asked De Niro about his six children, he corrected, "Seven, actually."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed baby No. 7 with.

The Academy Award winner has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro.

Now a grandfather, De Niro has said that the best thing a parent or grandparent can do is push their kids to reach for their dreams.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,' " De Niro told PEOPLE in January 2020. "That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

The actor added, "It's important for them to find their own lane."