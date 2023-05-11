Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'

Robert De Niro is introducing his little girl to the world.

After revealing on Tuesday that he recently welcomed his seventh baby, the About My Father, 79, shared the first details of his new arrival with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The Oscar-winner welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Thursday, April 6. The baby girl was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

King said the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

De Niro first revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member at the time.

The actor's About My Father costar Sebastian Maniscalco expressed joy about the recent addition to De Niro's family at the New York premiere of the film earlier this week.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

"I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but ... God bless him," Maniscalco told Extra. "He's a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.