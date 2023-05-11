Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'

Robert De Niro has shared the details about his seventh baby with CBS Mornings' Gayle King

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 10:18 AM

Robert De Niro is introducing his little girl to the world.

After revealing on Tuesday that he recently welcomed his seventh baby, the About My Father, 79, shared the first details of his new arrival with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

The Oscar-winner welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on Thursday, April 6. The baby girl was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

King said the couple is "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

De Niro first revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member at the time.

The actor's About My Father costar Sebastian Maniscalco expressed joy about the recent addition to De Niro's family at the New York premiere of the film earlier this week.

TODAY -- Pictured: Robert De Niro on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

"I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but ... God bless him," Maniscalco told Extra. "He's a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

Related Articles
Robert De Niro attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England
Robert De Niro Says Fatherhood Brings Both 'Mystery' and 'Excitement' After Becoming a Dad of 7
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Reveals He 'Just Had a Baby' at 79, Now Is a Dad of 7
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Inside Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 'Sweet' and 'Supportive' Relationship: Sources (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro (L) and actor Billy Crystal attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX
Billy Crystal Says It's 'Wonderful' Robert De Niro Is a Dad Again at 79 (Exclusive)
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Who Is Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro (L) and Drena De Niro attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Robert De Niro's 7 Children: Everything to Know
The members of the Spanish Royal Family
Meet Spain's Royal Family: Your Guide to the Spanish Monarchy's Family Tree
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
About My Father (2023)
Sebastian Maniscalco Shares First Trailer for His Comedy with Robert De Niro, 'About My Father' — Watch
Sebastian Maniscalco and Lana Gomez attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife? All About Lana Gomez
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrCDzvpuTc6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Verified Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨ 5h
Diddy Works Out with His 6-Month-Old Baby Love Sean Combs in Adorable Video
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwITLZL4qr/. Bartise Bowden/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Owen Wilson watches play from the stands during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday August 14, 2022
Owen Wilson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Ed Sheeran attends a private view of artist Jelly Green's new exhibition "Burn"
Ed Sheeran's Second Baby Daughter's Name Revealed — Find Out the Sweet Moniker!