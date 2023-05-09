Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'

The actor revealed he recently welcomed his seventh baby in an interview about his new project, About My Father

By
Published on May 9, 2023 11:47 PM

Robert De Niro feels good about welcoming his seventh child at 79.

At the New York premiere of his most recent film, About My Father, on Tuesday, the Oscar winner told Extra, "I'm ok with it. I'm good with it." Though, he added that it "never gets easier."

De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed baby No. 7 with.

However, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall said he welcomed his seventh child with his rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

TODAY -- Pictured: Robert De Niro on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

"God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman," Cattrall told Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them."

De Niro was first spotted with the martial arts instructor in a PDA-filled outing in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Chen had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

The actor's other About My Father costar Sebastian Maniscalco also expressed joy about the recent addition to De Niro's family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was informed today that he had the baby I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but uh yeah God bless him," Maniscalco told Extra. "He's a very soft-spoken individual loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with Hightower.

Related Articles
Who Is Tiffany Chen? All About Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend
Who Is Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Shares Scenes from Son's Baby Shark-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Watch
lisa vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson, 18 Months, Gets All Dressed Up in Adorable New Photo: 'Little Man'
Tia Mowry, tamera mowry
Tia and Tamera Mowry Enjoy Date Night with Their Daughters at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Photo
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Reveals He 'Just Had a Baby' at 79, Now Is a Dad of 7
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo to Refute Online Claims She Used Surrogate for Baby Esti
Don Johnson attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter" ; Dakota Johnson attends the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures LA Screening of 'SLIP' hosted by Dakota Johnson
Don Johnson Jokes Daughter Dakota's Only Advice to Him Would Probably Be 'Go Away, Dad' (Exclusive)
robert irwin and niece https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3ocZ9JDQv/?hl=en
Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Chrissy Teigen Points Out 'Angel' Mark on Baby Esti's Forehead as John Legend Calls Her 'Quite Chill'
Jennifer Lopez with her children Max and Emme (1) Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck (2)
Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck 'Ride the Waves' with Their Blended Family of Teens
Khloe Kardashian with her children
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photo with Both of Her Kids, Baby Boy and Daughter True at Psalm's Birthday
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Celebrate Son’s College Graduation: ‘Heartfelt Congratulations’
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'
Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Val Chmerkovskiy Says Fatherhood Is the 'Best Hood I've Been To': It's a 'Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Bindi Irwin with Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Is 'Passionate' About Wildlife: 'Her Favorite Now Is Dinosaurs' (Exclusive)