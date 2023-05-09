Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'

Robert De Niro feels good about welcoming his seventh child at 79.

At the New York premiere of his most recent film, About My Father, on Tuesday, the Oscar winner told Extra, "I'm ok with it. I'm good with it." Though, he added that it "never gets easier."

De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or the partner he welcomed baby No. 7 with.

However, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall said he welcomed his seventh child with his rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

"God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman," Cattrall told Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them."

De Niro was first spotted with the martial arts instructor in a PDA-filled outing in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from ex-wife Grace Hightower. He and Chen had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015.

The actor's other About My Father costar Sebastian Maniscalco also expressed joy about the recent addition to De Niro's family.

"I was informed today that he had the baby I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but uh yeah God bless him," Maniscalco told Extra. "He's a very soft-spoken individual loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with Hightower.