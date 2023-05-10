Robert De Niro Says Fatherhood Brings Both 'Mystery' and 'Excitement' After Becoming a Dad of 7

Robert De Niro is reflecting on fatherhood after welcoming his seventh baby.

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his new film About My Father on Tuesday, the 79-year-old actor opened up about being a dad and shared his wisdom about being a good father.

"Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it's a mystery, it's a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best," he said.

De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying,"Seven, actually."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"I just had a baby," he shared, though he didn't provide any further details about the newest family member or his partner.

However, his About My Father costar Kim Cattrall said he welcomed his seventh child with his rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

"God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman," Cattrall told Extra. "She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them."

The actor's other costar Sebastian Maniscalco also expressed joy about the recent addition to De Niro's family.

"I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but ... God bless him," Maniscalco told Extra. "He's a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him."

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.