Surprise! Robbie Williams and Wife Ayda Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate: 'We Are So Blessed'

Robbie Williams‘ family is full of love this Valentine’s Day!

The English musician, 46, and his wife Ayda Field Williams have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, a son named Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, they revealed in a surprise announcement on Instagram Friday.

Field Williams, 40, confirmed their family’s latest addition by sharing a photo of her children — baby boy Beau, Theodora “Teddy” Rose, 7, Charlton “Charlie” Valentine, 5, and Colette “Coco” Josephine, 1 — together on the social media platform.

“‘Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams,” she captioned the sweet shot, which featured her kids’ feet forming a circle on the ground.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate,” the actress continued. “We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

“#happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s,” she added in hashtags alongside three heart emojis, before signing off as “The Williams Family xx”

In 2018, the parents welcomed daughter Coco via surrogate after what Field Williams called “a very long and difficult path.”

“So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl … welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,” Field Williams shared on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the whole family’s hands together.

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful,” she explained. “We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.”

Continued Field Williams, “As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams”

Williams met his wife in 2006 and the two married in August 2010 at the “Millennium” singer’s Beverly Hills home in front of around 75 family members and friends.

They welcomed daughter Teddy in September 2012 and son Charlie in October 2014 — the latter of whose birth Williams extensively (and hilariously) documented on YouTube.

“I’ve never been more in love and never been more proud of my wife,” the pop star said in a final video posted on Twitter following Charlie’s arrival, captioning it, “Thank you for sharing the journey with us, we have been blessed with a beautiful baby boy. RW x”