Robbie Williams and Wife Ayda Welcome Daughter via Surrogate After 'Long and Difficult Path'

It’s turning out to be quite the millennium for Robbie Williams.

The English musician and his wife Ayda Field Williams have welcomed their third child via surrogate, a daughter named Colette “Coco” Josephine Williams, Field Williams announced on Instagram early Friday morning.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the whole brood’s hands — baby Coco, Williams, Field Williams and their two older children Charlton “Charlie” Valentine, 3½, and Theodora “Teddy” Rose, 6 this month — the new mom detailed the couple’s process to become a family of five.

Ayda Field Williams/Instagram; Inset: Getty

“So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl … welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,” wrote the actress, 39.

“Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Ursula Düren/picture alliance/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: 33 Famous Families Who’ve Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful,” she explained. “We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.”

Continued Field Williams, “As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams”

RELATED VIDEO: Virginia Woman Serves as Surrogate for Best Friend — and Gives Birth to Twins!



Williams and his bride, who met in 2006, married in August 2010 at the singer’s Beverly Hills, California, home in front of around 75 family members and friends.

They welcomed daughter Teddy in September 2012 and son Charlie in October 2014 — the latter of whose birth Williams, 44, extensively (and hilariously) documented on YouTube.

“I’ve never been more in love and never been more proud of my wife,” the “Angels” singer said in a final video posted on Twitter following Charlie’s arrival, captioning it, “Thank you for sharing the journey with us, we have been blessed with a beautiful baby boy. RW x”