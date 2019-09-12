The Flash's Robbie Amell and Designated Survivor's Italia Ricci Welcome Son Robert V

Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci are officially parents!

The Flash actor, 31, and Designated Survivor actress, 32, welcomed a baby boy named Robert Amell V on Thursday, Sept. 12, they both shared on Instagram.

“Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum,” the new mom joked alongside a snapshot of her baby boy grasping a finger.

“And now everything is different,” Amell captioned a similar image, sharing his son’s name.

Baby Robert is the couple’s first child together.

Amell and Ricci were married in October 2016, but have been together since 2008. The couple got engaged in August 2014, just one month after celebrating their six-year anniversary.

Ricci and Amell announced that they were expecting in a funny April Instagram post, with both showing off their bellies. “One of us is actually pregnant,” Amell joked in his caption.

Other celebrities — including Ricci’s Designated Survivor costar Kal Penn and Amell’s The DUFF costar Bella Thorne — congratulated the couple and sent them well wishes on social media.

Ricci has been offering hilarious glimpses of her pregnancy journey over the last few months, showing off her baby bump in a variety of poses on Instagram, complete with cheeky captions.

“Running out of womb with months to go. I kid you not,” she captioned a black-and-white shot in late June, which put her bare belly front and center.

Another funny photo, posted on June 1, saw the actress eating ice cream out of a bowl — which was situated atop her belly for easy access. She wrote alongside it, “I knew this kid would be good for something.”

Amell praised Ricci on social media, captioning a seemingly candid image of the pair on Aug. 21, “My pregnant wife is the strongest person I’ve ever met. So if you can, give your mom a hug, because having watched Italia carry our son for 9 months, I know that it’s harder than anything I’ll ever have to do and she’s doing a better job than I ever could. I’m a very lucky man.”