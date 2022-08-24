Rob Lowe and Sons John Owen and Matthew Pose Together in Shirtless Boat Photo: 'Lowe Boys'

Rob Lowe is soaking up summer with his boys.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor posed on a boat in between his two sons, John Owen, 26, and Matthew, 28, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff — in a photo he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. In the snap, all three men lounge on the back of a boat while shirtless, in swim trunks and sunglasses.

"Lowe boys on the Med," Rob captioned the family photo, where commenters remarked on how well the dad was keeping up with his young adult sons.

"You giving these youngin's a run for their money 🔥🔥," one commenter joked.

In April, Rob and John Owen announced they are set to star in Netflix's comedy series Unstable. Father and son also serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Victor Fresco.

"The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," the streamer said in a release announcing the show.

Rob and John Owen's infamous social media interactions –– which often include John Owen trolling the Parks and Recreation alum –– served as inspiration for the series.

John Owen shared news of the role on Instagram, using his post as a chance to take yet another fun dig at his father.

"So excited for this. Who would have known that my childhood trauma would pay off!?," the TV writer wrote alongside a headline of the casting news.

Rob Lowe, his wife Sheryl Berkoff and their two sons, Matthew and John Owen. Courtesy

John Owen and Matthew have long seen their dad as a role model and inspiration.

In a January cover story for PEOPLE, John Owen raved about their father, saying, "When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades... To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets."