Rob Lowe and Sons John Owen and Matthew Pose Together in Shirtless Boat Photo: 'Lowe Boys'

Rob Lowe is known to share a close bond with his two young adult sons, John Owen, 26, and Matthew, 28, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 03:40 PM
Rob Lowe and sons on vaca
Photo: Rob Lowe/Instagram

Rob Lowe is soaking up summer with his boys.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor posed on a boat in between his two sons, John Owen, 26, and Matthew, 28, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff — in a photo he posted to Instagram on Wednesday. In the snap, all three men lounge on the back of a boat while shirtless, in swim trunks and sunglasses.

"Lowe boys on the Med," Rob captioned the family photo, where commenters remarked on how well the dad was keeping up with his young adult sons.

"You giving these youngin's a run for their money 🔥🔥," one commenter joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Rob and John Owen announced they are set to star in Netflix's comedy series Unstable. Father and son also serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Victor Fresco.

"The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," the streamer said in a release announcing the show.

Rob and John Owen's infamous social media interactions –– which often include John Owen trolling the Parks and Recreation alum –– served as inspiration for the series.

John Owen shared news of the role on Instagram, using his post as a chance to take yet another fun dig at his father.

"So excited for this. Who would have known that my childhood trauma would pay off!?," the TV writer wrote alongside a headline of the casting news.

Rob Lowe Cover
Rob Lowe, his wife Sheryl Berkoff and their two sons, Matthew and John Owen. Courtesy

John Owen and Matthew have long seen their dad as a role model and inspiration.

In a January cover story for PEOPLE, John Owen raved about their father, saying, "When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades... To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets."

Related Articles
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe
Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Teaming Up for Netflix Comedy Series 'Unstable'
Martin Lawrence and his daughters
Martin Lawrence's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage's Kids: Everything to Know
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfCicIGPHTa/ roblowe's profile picture roblowe Verified Happy Birthday to the love of my life. You are the whole package, and I am blessed. Here’s to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo.
Rob Lowe Wishes 'Love of My Life' Sheryl Berkoff a Happy 61st Bday: 'You're the Whole Package'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe's Sons John Owen and Matthew Share Loving Birthday Tributes for Their Dad: 'What a Man'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfNFT0P7k0/
Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'
Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Reflects on Getting Sober and Leaning on His Dad: 'He Never Gave Up on Me'
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff
'She's My Best Friend:' Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's Relationship Photos Through the Years
Rob Lowe; Chad Lowe
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Casts Rob Lowe's Real-Life Brother Chad to Play His Sibling on the Show
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Calls Daughter India Rose His 'Favorite Superhero' in Adorable Photos from 'Thor' Set
Chad Lowe and Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Says He and Brother Chad Are 'Telepathic' While Working on '9-1-1: Lone Star' : 'We Have ESP'
Gwyneth Paltrow Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe on Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow Oral Sex: 'Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, You're Welcome!'
Ty Pennington selfie
Ty Pennington Channels 'Zoolander' 's Blue Steel Pout in New Sultry Pool Selfie: 'Professional Model'
Eddie Murphy children
Everything to Know About Eddie Murphy's Family (He's a Dad of 10)
Christine Quinn in Venice
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go