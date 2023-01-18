Rob Lowe Reveals His Son Kicked Him in the Crotch After Bigfoot Camping Prank: 'Family Highlight'

Rob Lowe recalls pranking his two sons as young boys and their very different reactions to the situation

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 12:31 PM
John Owen, Rob and Matthew Lowe on the all-new unscripted series CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY, premiering Thursday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Photo: FOX via Getty

Rob Lowe has always kept a close bond with his boys.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Wednesday, where he chats about raising sons John Owen, 28, and Matthew, 30, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff

Speaking with Clarkson, Lowe recalls a camping trip where he decided to play an intricate prank on the then-young boys.

"So we went camping, they were probably 8 and 6. I would always tell them stories about Bigfoot, so I decided we were going to the Pacific Northwest where Bigfoot supposedly lives, so I rented a really elaborate Bigfoot costume."

The actor hid the costume in the Winnebago they drove on the trip and broke it out at night. "I popped out in the middle of the night and walked around the campfire in the distance, making horrible noises."

Proud of the moment, he adds, "It was so sick, it was the best."

Clarkson, whose children are currently those ages, says if she did that to her kids they would "never sleep again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Well one of them, Matthew, came up and kicked me in the you-know-whats," Lowe replies, laughing.

"That's bold!" Clarkson adds.

"He's good — this kid's gonna grow up to be somebody," Lowe says, adding that his other son "vomited" at the prank.

"It was definitely a family highlight for sure," he says.

Rob Lowe (C) and sons attend California Strong Celebrity Softball Game
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE on the green carpet of his Dog Gone premiere earlier this month, the actor shared what it's like to have kids who are now working adults — and in the case of John Owen, working alongside him.

"They finish college and now you're at a whole other level of parenting," Lowe told PEOPLE about his family life. "Like, okay, it's the real world. Go to work, get a job, what's that going to look like?"

"That's the theme of the movie," he added about how he personally relates to the dad in feel-good Dog Gone, which revolves around a family's search for a beloved dog who has gone missing.

"Anytime I get to play something that mirrors my own life, it just makes it more resonant as an actor," added Lowe.

Related Articles
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CninmRDLwp4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified One week with my little love ✨ I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… “You don’t know what love is until you have your own child.” My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍 1h
Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnheZ-CqY4q/. Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message
Elizabeth Chambers kids
Elizabeth Chambers Says She Hasn't Told Kids About Boyfriend as They're Still 'Processing' Divorce
Zoe Saldana kids
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. The son red carpet. Venice (Italy), September 8th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Shares How His Father's Death and Filming 'The Son' Have Made Him a 'Different Parent'
Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling Enjoys 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' Days After Daughter Stella's Hospitalization
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zoe Kazan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time
Erika Gifford Shares Photo of Son Frankie Dressed Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Brittany Mahomes baby sterling
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are 'Ecstatic' About New Baby, Says Source: 'It's Been a Long Road'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnaDkxzvTnN/. Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'
Meghan McCain daughter prepping for baby
Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's 'Trying to Prepare' Daughter Liberty for Baby Sister: Photo
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'