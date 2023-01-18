Rob Lowe Reveals His Son Kicked Him in the Crotch After Bigfoot Camping Prank: 'Family Highlight'

Rob Lowe has always kept a close bond with his boys.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show, airing Wednesday, where he chats about raising sons John Owen, 28, and Matthew, 30, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff

Speaking with Clarkson, Lowe recalls a camping trip where he decided to play an intricate prank on the then-young boys.

"So we went camping, they were probably 8 and 6. I would always tell them stories about Bigfoot, so I decided we were going to the Pacific Northwest where Bigfoot supposedly lives, so I rented a really elaborate Bigfoot costume."

The actor hid the costume in the Winnebago they drove on the trip and broke it out at night. "I popped out in the middle of the night and walked around the campfire in the distance, making horrible noises."

Proud of the moment, he adds, "It was so sick, it was the best."

Clarkson, whose children are currently those ages, says if she did that to her kids they would "never sleep again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Well one of them, Matthew, came up and kicked me in the you-know-whats," Lowe replies, laughing.

"That's bold!" Clarkson adds.

"He's good — this kid's gonna grow up to be somebody," Lowe says, adding that his other son "vomited" at the prank.

"It was definitely a family highlight for sure," he says.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE on the green carpet of his Dog Gone premiere earlier this month, the actor shared what it's like to have kids who are now working adults — and in the case of John Owen, working alongside him.

"They finish college and now you're at a whole other level of parenting," Lowe told PEOPLE about his family life. "Like, okay, it's the real world. Go to work, get a job, what's that going to look like?"

"That's the theme of the movie," he added about how he personally relates to the dad in feel-good Dog Gone, which revolves around a family's search for a beloved dog who has gone missing.

"Anytime I get to play something that mirrors my own life, it just makes it more resonant as an actor," added Lowe.